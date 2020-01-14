Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match

Beauden Barrett will head into this year's Black Clash T20 match with some confidence in his bowling after picking up a wicket while playing in an Auckland club match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barrett rolled his arm over last night ahead of Friday's exhibition and showed he has a couple of tools up his sleeve.

After bowling a short delivery early in one over, Barrett changed things up with a fuller ball and managed to send the bails flying as he beat a batsman and found middle stump.

The All Blacks superstar was quickly congratulated by his teammates for his efforts.

When he wasn't bowling, Barrett spent most of his time at deep midwicket.

Barrett is part of a star-studded Team Rugby for this year's game with former All Blacks teammates Richie McCaw and Israel Dagg, brother Jordie, and Sri Lankan greats Muttiah Muralitharan and Mahela Jayawardene all named in the squad.

They'll have their work cut out for them at Napier's McLean Park though with Team Cricket including some top former Black Caps such as Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Nathan Astle and Grant Elliott.