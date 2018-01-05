 

BBL slugger can't believe own power after smashing ball on to stadium roof in Hurricanes' win over Strikers

D'Arcy Short's second big-hitting innings in as many games and an ice-cool final over by Jofra Archer combined for the Hobart Hurricanes' nail-biting seven-run win over Adelaide Strikers on Thursday night.

D'Arcy Short was in awe of his own work - it's not hard to see why.
Source: SKY

The Strikers fell to their first loss of the BBL season chasing the Hurricanes 5-183 in a Bellerive Oval clash that went down to the final over.

English import Archer showed nerves of steel bowling the last over with the Strikers needing 13 runs.

He trapped Jake Lehmann (28 from 18) lbw off the ball number one before wicketkeeper Matthew Wade ran out Jonathan Wells (18 from 8) next ball.

Archer finished with 3-15 as Adelaide fell short at 6-176.

The Strikers chase got off to the worst possible start, losing openers Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald for single digit scores in the first three overs.

Skipper Travis Head (44 from 32) and South African import Colin Ingram (66 from 44) launched a recovery mission in a 102-run stand.

Archer broke that partnership when Head skied a catch, before returning in style at the death much to the delight of the 12,167-strong Hobart crowd.

The result means Perth Scorchers remain the sole undefeated BBL team, while Hobart are now 2-2 after four matches.

Earlier, Short fell agonisingly shy of a maiden T20 century for the second time in two matches.

He smacked from 96 off 58 balls to follow his 97 in the Hurricanes' first win of the BBL season against Sydney Thunder on New Year's Day.

Two of Short's four sixes ended up on the roof including a mammoth leg-side heave off former Test paceman Peter Siddle.

He put on a 60-run opening partnership with Alex Doolan - the third highest first-wicket stand in the BBL season - after the Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bat.

Doolan (29 from 23) was caught behind off young Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, who put the breaks on through the middle overs with 2-18 off four.

The in-form Short looked on track for three figures but sliced Billy Stanlake to Siddle at deep point, falling four runs short.

