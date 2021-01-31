BBL semi-final ends in controversial fashion as bowler denies batsman shot at century

James Vince has piloted defending champions Sydney Sixers into another Big Bash League final at the SCG, making a mockery of a target of 168 in his side's qualifying final against Perth Scorchers.

The table-topping Sixers were forced to host the clash in Canberra, having failed to play a single game at home this season because of border closures.

The men in magenta wrapped up a nine-wicket win with 18 balls remaining at Manuka Oval, thanks largely to Vince's unbeaten 98 and his 92-run opening stand with Josh Philippe (45).

Vince ensured the only drama at the end of the game revolved around whether he reached three figures.

The Englishman wasn't thrilled to be stranded when AJ Tye ended the game with an anticlimactic bouncer that was rightly called wide.

"I wouldn't have been able to reach it without a stepladder," Vince quipped.

"I walked off to point to avoid him (Tye). But he said he didn't mean it. I just had some food and their guys said he didn't mean it, so I take his word.

"It would have been the icing on the cake ... but happy I was there at the end and able to get to the final."

Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner praised Vince's "batting masterclass" while defending Tye.

"Anybody who knows AJ Tye, knows he plays the game in the best spirits," Turner said.

"I'm sure AJ will be disappointed. He'd be disappointed with that ball any time in a game.

"I hope that doesn't take away from how well James Vince played, he was brilliant."

The Sixers had a second win on Saturday night, when Cricket Australia confirmed the SCG will host the season decider regardless of the Sixers' opposition.

The Scorchers have been given the green light to host their semi-final, against either Sydney Thunder or Brisbane Heat, at Optus Stadium on Thursday night.

Vince made Perth pay for putting down chances he offered on four and 23.

Vince brought up his half-century when a scrambling Jhye Richardson failed to stop a six, although it would be tough to call it a dropped catch.

Philippe, who earned man-of-the-match honours in last year's final, produced a classy knock after dropping a costly catch that helped Josh Inglis (69 not out) lift Perth to 6-167.

The dashing keeper-batsman set the tone at the start of the chase.

Philippe scored 13 runs off Richardson's opening over of the innings, flicking a 148.3 km/h bouncer from the BBL's leading wicket-taker over the leg-side rope.

Sydney's victory equation was 78 runs from 67 balls after Philippe's dismissal, leaving Perth with limited room for error as they attempted to build pressure on Vince.