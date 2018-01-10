BBL fielder misreads ball horribly, helps it on its way for six as Strikers comfortably beat lowly Stars

The Adelaide Strikers returned to the top of the BBL points table and extended the Melbourne Stars' winless streak with an eight-wicket victory at Adelaide Oval.

Keeper Alex Carey (59 not out) and captain Travis Head (53) underpinned the Strikers' well-timed chase of 152, which they achieved with eight balls to spare.



Head was the aggressor while Carey largely played sheet anchor, neither men panicking when the required rate started to rise.



Carey slog-swept Adam Zampa for six for the win with Colin Ingram (15 not out) fortunate to be at the other end.



Ingram was reprieved twice late, Jackson Coleman misjudging a running catch after Glenn Maxwell grassed an absolute sitter in the outer.



Maxwell's blemish ruined an otherwise neat display from the 'Big Show' after he had conjured the Stars' first breakthrough when he had Jake Weatherald stumped for 18 after earlier starring with the bat.



His blistering 60 placed his name firmly in the gaze of the national selectors and piloted the Stars to 6-151.



Arriving at the crease at 3-34, Maxwell's electric knock boosted his prospects of an international recall for the upcoming one-day series against England starting on Sunday.



Maxwell's dig had everything - powerful heaves, deft placement, trick reverse swats and an apparent nick to the keeper that no Striker appealed for.

