 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


BBL fielder ducks out from easy catch due to blinding sun - while wearing sunglasses on his hat

share

Source:

AAP

Defensive specialists Perth have shown they can also chase, getting home with five balls and six wickets to spare against the Sydney Sixers in their Big Bash League clash at the WACA Ground.

The Aussie quick couldn't look at James Muirhead after the dropped ball went for four.
Source: BBL / Facebook

The Sixers were chasing their first win of the season and put up a good first innings total after being sent in to bat by Scorchers captain Adam Voges, making 4-167.

They started well with the ball too having the Scorchers 2-17 after three overs having dismissed David Willey (1) and Hilton Cartwright (10).

But a 96-run stand from Michael Klinger (83 from 61 balls) and Ashton Turner (45 from 32) turned the game in the favour of the home team.

The match came down to the final over even after debutant Tim David hit a six from the last ball of the 19th over for the Scorchers.

A wide that went for four started the last over from Sean Abbott before Voges faced his first ball and hit it for six over fine leg.

The Scorchers finished at 4-170 for the highest successful run chase at the WACA.

The Scorchers are four from four in their title defence while the Sixers have lost all four matches so far in BBL 07.

The Sixers also lost Steve O'Keefe to a nasty lower leg injury in an innocuous fielding incident after he bowled three overs (0-20).

Only Jason Roy (six) didn't contribute with the bat for the Sixers. Jordan Silk was unbeaten on 45 with Sam Billings and Peter Nevill adding 33 each, Nic Maddinson 30 and Ben Dwarshuis 15 not out.

It wasn't until Klinger and Turner got going that the Scorchers moved ahead in the run chase. There were still some nervous moments after both fell, but cameos from David and Voges got them home.

It was a debut to remember for 21-year-old David, who hit two crucial sixes after receiving his cap from Adam Gilchrist.

"It was obviously a really good feeling. I just tried to play with a clear mindset and that was half my luck in the end," he said.

"Maxy making 83 chasing that score has pretty much won us that game so that was obviously great along with Ash with the bat. And then for V to come out at the end and get the job done was awesome."

Daniel Sams impressed with the ball for the Sixers with 2-25 from three overs.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Cross, appearing in his first world championships, dismantled The Power 7-2 to claim the title.

Phil Taylor's fairytale swansong at world darts champs comes up short as legend loses to young underdog Rob Cross in final

2
Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies great disappointed in Karmichael Hunt for letting down those who helped him

3
Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Rain washes out Black Caps v Windies T20 after Colin Munro's destructive half-century

00:35
4
Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is in action in the semi finals match of the WTA Finals vs Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova on Oct 28, 2017 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by YAN LERVAL/AFLO)

'I've been there before' - Caroline Wozniacki unfazed over possible vault to world no.1 at ASB Classic

00:29
5
Ragnar Klaven arrived from nowhere to give Liverpool the crucial strike they needed in the 2-1 win.

Late goal sees Liverpool beat Burnley


03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 