BBL cricketer denies six with ridiculous mid-air one-handed acrobatics

The Big Bash League has once again been left speechless by some stunning fielding, although it was the Melbourne Stars left feeling robbed this time.

After Marcus Stoinis' superb efforts for the Stars last week with a pair of impressive catches, his teammate Nick Larkin was left gobsmacked in last night's match against the Brisbane Heat thanks to the acrobatics of Max Bryant.

With the Stars needing 42 runs off 11 deliveries in the second innings of the ran-affected clash, Larkin looked to cut into the large margin with a drive to cow corner.

On contact, Bryant began backtracking towards the boundary before leaping into the air over the boundary ropes, catching the ball one-handed and throwing it back into the field to deny Larkin his maximum.

Larkin was left with just two runs from the shot and a look of disbelief on his face.

"That is incredible," the stunned commentators said.

"That isn't fair... that's a big moment right there."

Sure enough, Brisbane eventually went on to win the match by 18 runs via the DLS method.