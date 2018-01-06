 

Baz slices ball away for four all around The Gabba as Heat end Scorchers' unbeaten BBL start

Ben Cutting's transition from fast bowler to specialist T20 batsman is complete after bringing down BBL champions Perth Scorchers at the Gabba.

Brendon McCullum's Heat won the match by 49 runs, moving them to share top of the table with the Scorchers as a result.
The power hitter, a Test 12th man in 2011 who played his last ODI for Australia in 2014, resurrected a faltering Brisbane Heat innings from No.6 to set up the Scorchers' first defeat of the season.

Cutting produced a lusty match-turning knock of 46 (20 balls), including five sixes, to pilot the Heat to 6-191 in front of a record Gabba crowd of 35,564.

He then bowled two overs - bringing his total to just four in six matches in the competition - as Perth were bowled out for 142 with Brendan Doggett taking 5-35.

The 49-run victory puts Brisbane (4-2) level on points with the two-time defending champions but they have played one extra match.

The only concern Heat coach Daniel Vettori had was "Bash Brother" Chris Lynn leaving the field due to calf tightness but he was cleared of any injury worries.

Lynn earlier became the first batsman in seven seasons of the BBL to hit a century of sixes as he got the Heat off to a flyer with 39 off 20 balls after the Heat were sent in.

Brisbane were 0-57 at the end of the fifth over when Lynn smashed Jhye Richardson over mid-wicket for his 100th sixth in the T20 competition.

But his dismissal next over swung the momentum the Scorchers' way as their canny defensive bowling attack, led by spinner Ashton Agar (1-22), turned the screws.

The Heat went seven overs without a boundary and lost Sam Heazlett (11), Brendon McCullum (32) and Alex Ross (3) to be 4-94 in the 13th over.

They could have been in worse trouble when Cutting was dropped in the deep off Agar when only one.

Cutting went on to make the Scorchers pay as he combined with Joe Burns (36 off 26), who survived a low claimed catch when 17, in a 62-run stand featuring two monster 90m-plus sixes deep into the packed Gabba stands.

The Scorchers' innings never recovered once Mark Steketee took two wickets in two balls in the fifth over to have them 2-23.

