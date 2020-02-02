Bay Oval to host Boxing Day Test as Black Caps' home summer schedule revealed

The Black Caps’ summer at home is beginning to take shape with their schedule announced this morning.

Bay Oval Source: Photosport

New Zealand Cricket confirmed this morning the Black Caps will host the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh between November and March for a total of 21 matches across the three formats.

Tauranga’s Bay Oval has earned the hosting rights for the Boxing Day Test for the first time which will be one of two Tests the Black Caps play against Pakistan. A further two Tests are scheduled earlier in the month against the West Indies.

While the Government has so far granted approval for the first two incoming teams, NZC chief executive David White said the Australia and Bangladesh were yet to be given a green light.

“I’m thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months,” he said.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand government for helping us navigate this complex process, as we do to our commercial partners and especially Spark Sport and TVNZ, for their patience and understanding.

“Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it’s crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times.”

White added NZC are hoping to get Kiwis to games despite the financial strain brought on by Covid-19 by cutting the price of a general admission adult ticket by almost half.

“It might sound counter-intuitive to be lowering ticket prices at a time of great additional cost and expense to the game, but we think it’s the right thing to do.”

For those who can’t make the games, four T20s – the first against each country – will also be broadcast on TVNZ1 free-to-air.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater said TVNZ was thrilled to be sharing men’s and women’s Super Smash matches weekly, along with Black Caps and White Ferns T20s.

“It has been decades since cricket of this calibre was free-to-air on television in New Zealand and we know that New Zealanders will love this addition to our summer schedule.”

Black Caps home season schedule (*Free-to-air on TVNZ1):

West Indies

Nov 27: 1st T20* at Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm

Nov 29: 2nd T20 at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 2pm

Nov 30: 3rd T20 at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 7pm

Dec 3-7: 1st test at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 11am

Dec 11-15: 2nd test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, 11am

Pakistan

Dec 18: 1st T20* at Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm

Dec 20: 2nd T20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 7pm

Dec 22: 3rd T20 at McLean Park, Napier, 7pm

Dec 26-30: 1st test at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 11am

Jan 3-7: 2nd test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 11am

Australia

Feb 22: 1st T20* at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 7pm

Feb 25: 2nd T20 at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 2pm

March 3: 3rd T20 at Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7pm

March 5: 4th T20 at Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm

March 7: 5th T20 at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 2pm

Bangladesh

March 13: 1st ODI at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 11am

March 17: 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 2pm

March 20: 3rd ODI at Basin Reserve, Wellington, 11am

March 23: 1st T20* at McLean Park, Napier, 7pm

March 26: 2nd T20 at Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm

March 28: 3rd T20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2pm