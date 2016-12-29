 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Batting dominance ensures Australia will claim a draw in Boxing Day Test

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australia captain Steve Smith scored his 17th test century today and passed 1000 runs in calendar year for the third straight year as the rain-hit second test against Pakistan headed toward a seemingly inevitable draw.

Another quick-fire century from David Warner late on day three saw Australia on track to overhaul Pakistan's first innings total.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Australia was 465-6 in its first innings at stumps of a rain shortened fourth day with Smith and Mitchell Starc unbeaten on 100 and seven runs respectively. No play was possible after tea due to thunderstorms around the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia was 32 runs ahead of Pakistan heading into the final day.

Smith joined fellow Australian Matthew Hayden and England's Marcus Trescothick by completing a hat trick of 1000-run years. Hayden achieved it five years in-a-row — 2001 to 2005 — while Trescothick achieved it in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

Smith scored 1146 runs (9 matches) in 2014, and 1474 (13) in 2015, and now 1014 this year.

The skipper was uncharacteristically subdued in his near five-hour innings. Dropped on 45 by Azhar Ali at third slip, Smith batted in the company of Peter Handscomb (54) and Nic Maddinson (22) to put Australia in front.

Australia lost Maddinson and Matthew Wade (9) in the post-lunch session but Smith batted with conviction and purpose as the hosts sought to build a big first-innings lead and attempt to bowl Pakistan out on day five, but rain intervened.

Maddinson was beaten through the air and off the pitch by Yasir Shah leg spin and was bowled, and soon after Wade edged a catch to first slip Asad Shafiq off swing bowler Sohail Khan (2-86).

Resuming on 278-2, Australia didn't start the day well when it lost Usman Khawaja for 97 when the left hander chased a wide Wahab Riyaz (2-135) delivery and edged a catch to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Khawaja, who set up the Australian innings during his 198-run second wicket with opener Dave Warner (144), added just two more runs to his overnight total.

With the drop-in pitch offering very little assistance to the bowlers, Smith was joined by Handscomb and they shared a 92-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Handscomb raced to his half century off 88 balls. He was dropped on 51, but didn't last much longer and drove a catch to Sami Aslam at point off swing bowler Sohail Khan.

Pakistan innings was set up Azhar's unbeaten 205 which was only the fourth double century by a visitor at this historic venue.

Azhar left the field in the afternoon after taking a blow on his helmet fielding at short leg, from a Wade pull shot. A Pakistan team spokesman said he would be fit to bat if required on Friday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

00:18
2
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
3
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

4
The Black Caps skipper gets asked about the tweet aimed at New Zealand just hours after it was posted.

'There's no fear' - Aussies thrilled with Brisbane Heat captain McCullum

00:28
5
1NEWS’s Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game’s greats.

'I'm excited to be here' – Serena Williams gives her first Kiwi interview

00:30
Reynolds, the mother of Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher has died today, one day after Fisher died.

'She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken' - Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death

Reynolds enjoyed the very heights of show business success and endured the depths of personal tragedy and betrayal.

00:54
Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

'There is a burden of shame that we feel coming here' - UB40 star Ali Campbell reflects on Treaty of Waitangi during NZ visit

Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ