'A batsman's dream' - UK study claims bamboo bats the future of cricket

The sound of leather on willow has long been one of the purest sounds in sport, but UK researchers believe leather on bamboo could be tune of the future.

Source: Photosport

The claim comes after a Cambridge University study, published in the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology, found a prototype bamboo cricket bat had numerous advantages over traditional willow, including a larger sweet spot.

Economically speaking, the bamboo alternative was also regarded as stronger, more sustainable and cheaper to produce, meaning the lower cost could boost participation in countries such as India and China, which have fewer financial resources.

The study also pointed out there is a shortage of good-quality willow, which takes up to 15 years to mature - mostly in England - to the point where the wood can be used to make cricket bats, By contrast, the maturing age of Moso bamboo is five to six years and it grows abundantly in China, southeast Asia and South America.

"This is a batsman's dream," said Dr Darshil Shah, from Cambridge's Centre for Natural Material Innovation, who is a former member of Thailand's under-19 cricket team.

"The sweet spot on a bamboo bat makes it much easier to hit a four off a yorker for starters, but it's exciting for all kinds of strokes.

"We'd just need to adjust our technique to make the most of it, and the bat's design requires a little optimisation too."

The investigations included microscopic analysis, video capture technology, computer modelling, compression testing, and testing for vibrations.

The materials used to make cricket bats are regulated by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the sport's governing body, and rules say "the blade shall consist solely of wood" – an issue Shah admitted will need to be addressed.

"Bamboo is a grass not a wood so there would need to be discussions with the MCC, but we think playing with a bamboo bat would be within the spirit of the game because it's a plant-based material and cane, a type of grass, is already used in the handle," Shah said.

"Tradition is really important but think about how much cricket bats, pads, gloves and helmets have already evolved.

"The width and thickness of bats have changed dramatically over the decades.