Basin pitch offers Black Caps hope: NZ bowler Neil Wagner

New Zealand think there will be enough in the Basin Reserve pitch on the second morning to grab control of the first cricket Test against Bangladesh.

New Zealand's Neil Wagner. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, Day 1 of the 1st test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Thursday, 12 January, 2017.

New Zealand's bowler Neil Wagner.

The hosts would have hoped to have Bangladesh in more trouble on the first day after winning the toss and putting their opponents in on a green pitch.

However, the Tigers looked easily at home in blustery conditions and cantered to 154-3 off the 40 overs possible on a rain interrupted day.

Bowler Neil Wagner admits they hadn't put pressure on the batsmen but hopes, with an improved weather forecast, things will change on day two.

The first session today would be crucial.

"We'll come back fighting. We've got to put the ball in the right area. If we do that you never know what we're going to get out of the wicket," Wagner said.

"I think there's still enough in there. If we get two, three quick wickets it all changes real quick."

New Zealand are favourites to win the two-match series and have never lost to Bangladesh.

