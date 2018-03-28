 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Banned David Warner to commentate on Australia-England ODI series

share

Source:

AAP

Banned from the Australian team, David Warner is to get a Nine Network commentary role during their ODI series in England.

Australia's David Warner, is seated on the team bus after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth test match against South Africa for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

David Warner.

Source: Associated Press

The opener will join the commentary team for the second ODI in Cardiff on Saturday.

Suspended from international cricket along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft for his role in the Cape Town Test ball-tampering scandal, Warner's latest role comes as he prepares to make his playing return in a T20 tournament in Toronto later this month.

"Dave is the best one-day and T20 batsman of the past decade so he's perfectly placed to join our coverage for the UK series," Nine's director of sport Tom Malone told cricket.com.au.

"People have tried to paint Dave as the villain in all this, but he's been hurting as much as the others.

"He just wants to atone for his mistakes and move on - I hope Australia gives all of them that chance."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:45
1
Steve Hansen said New Zealand has always copped criticism from rivals .

'We've been called cheats for 100 years, haven't we?' – All Blacks coach on French criticism

2
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

'I'm also gutted that I didn't get to see u after the game' - All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi posts heartfelt message to injured Frenchman


00:18
3
Ryan Crotty was also very happy to see his midfield partner-in-crime back with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Watch: Hugs aplenty with Sonny Bill Williams poised for surprise All Blacks return

4
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 10: Cameron Munster of the Melbourne Storm celebrates after scoring a try with Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round 14 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park on June 10, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Storm's 24-point second half helps Bellamy get the better of Bennett and the Broncos

00:15
5
The Northern Mystics have upset the Central Pulse after Bailey Mes sunk a clutch shot from a rebound in the final seconds.

Watch: The Mystics miracle! Mes hits incredible shot off rebound in final seconds as Mystics upset Pulse

02:37
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch interviews the new MP for Northcote Dan Bidois.

'There's no other reason to go into politics' - new MP entering Parliament wants to 'make a difference'

Dan Bidois said he has "always wanted to give back".

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 