Banned Aussie opener David Warner to compete in Caribbean Premier League

Banned Australian cricket David Warner will play in this year's Caribbean Premier League.

Australian opening batsman David Warner Source: Photosport

Warner, who's three months into a one-year Cricket Australia ban for his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, will replace compatriot D'Arcy Short at the St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Twenty20 competition.

It's the latest stop in the left-hander's globetrotting plans during his ban, which also includes competitions in Canada, the Northern Territory and Sydney grade cricket.

Warner and former Test captain Steve Smith have announced they'll play in the Global T20 Canada competition, which is scheduled to start in late June.

Warner will also compete alongside Cameron Bancroft, the other member of the ball-tampering trio, in a limited-overs competition in the Northern Territory in July.

This will be Warner's first appearance in the Caribbean Premier League.

The Stars play their first match on August 8.

"David is arguably one of the greatest batsman of the modern era and a winning player," Stars general manager Mohammad Khan said.

"He is going to add a lot of value on the field and in the dressing room."