TODAY |

Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash

Associated Press
More From
Cricket
UK and Europe
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets after a thrilling end to their day-night match at the Oval.

Set 245 to win, New Zealand was cruising at 218-5 in the 43rd over, but the loss in consecutive overs of allrounders Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham left tailenders Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry at the crease, both on 0.

With the pro-Bangladeshi crowd whipped up by their team suddenly back in contention, any hint of a dismissal was wildly cheered.

Santner and Henry got off the mark with singles and combined for 20 runs in less than three overs. Then Henry was bowled for 6 with New Zealand needing seven to win and two wickets left.

Santner and Lockie Ferguson held their nerve, and the end came in a rush thanks to two wides, a Ferguson tickle to the third man boundary, and a Santner boundary through the covers to complete the victory with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan removed openers Martin Guptill (25) and Colin Munro (24), and should have had captain Kane Williamson run out on 8 while he was bowling.

Martin Guptill batting. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. Cricket World Cup 2019. The Oval, London, UK. Wednesday 5 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.co.nz
Martin Guptill batting against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup. Source: Photosport

Williamson was short of the crease by more than a foot when the bails were taken out, but video showed wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim knocked off the bails with his right arm before he caught the ball.

Then Ross Taylor, while on 10, survived being run out by an inch. He was fortunate the throw to Mushfiqur was too high.

Williamson and Taylor went on to generate a 100-run partnership with the captain making 40 and Taylor 82.

Bangladeshis packed the Oval in hope of a double celebration beside Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, but they had little to cheer in the first half of the match.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 244 inside 50 overs, put in on a fresh pitch which was slower than expected.

The top five batsmen all made starts but invariably got themselves out under pressure to escape New Zealand's grip.

Shakib Al Hasan, the third Bangladeshi to play 200 ODIs, top scored with 64. He was the only batsman to make more than 30.

The New Zealand battery, backed up by smart fielding, was disciplined and Henry led with 4-47.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal. Source: SKY
    More From
    Cricket
    UK and Europe
    Black Caps
    Cricket World Cup
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Martin Guptill batting. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. Cricket World Cup 2019. The Oval, London, UK. Wednesday 5 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.co.nz
    Black Caps scrape home for two-wicket World Cup win over Bangladesh after chasing down 245
    2
    Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
    Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
    3
    Pongia died last month after losing his battle with cancer.
    Sir Peter Leitch aiming to fundraise $70,000 for daughter of late Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    4
    Queensland defeated NSW 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
    Queensland claim Origin opener against NSW after superb try-double by Dane Gagai
    5
    James Tedesco of New South Wales attacks during the Queensland Maroons v NSW Blues State Of Origin Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 5 June 2019. Photo credit: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz
    Maroons hold off late NSW Blues surge, take out Origin I after brilliant try-double by Dane Gagai
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    The British TV presenter says he used to be friends with the former Hollywood actress until she "social climbed her way out of my orbit".

    Piers Morgan invites Duchess of Sussex on his show to explain why she 'ghosted' him

    Thousands of reptiles, including NZ lizards, saved in global black market crackdown

    00:24
    Almost half of the factory’s workers are taking part in a walkout to demand 4.5 per cent salary increases.

    French workers at Ferrero to strike, threatening worldwide shortage of Nutella
    01:48
    The ship lost control while coming in to dock.

    Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'