Bangladesh wicketkeeper ruled out of rest of ODI series against Black Caps

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series with the Black Caps, and is in doubt for the remainder of the tour with a hamstring injury.

Mushfiqur Rahim Source: Photosport

The injury suffered while batting in the first ODI in Christchurch meant that Rahim had to retire hurt during his side's run chase, with Bangladesh going on to lose by 77 runs in his absence.

Uncapped 23-year-old Nurul Hasan will be likely to replace Rahim, being the only other wicketkeeper in the squad.