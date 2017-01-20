Bangladesh rookies cling on in second Test against relentless Black Caps attack

Two debutants are trying to steer Bangladesh out of trouble in the second Test as New Zealand made inroads after lunch at Hagley Oval.

The visitors were 5-225 at tea on day one, having lost three wickets in the space of 16 balls soon after going to lunch at 2-128.

Eighteen-year-old Nazmul Hossain, playing just his 13th first class game, was on 15 while fresh-faced wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had compiled a streaky 31.

The two newcomers are among four changes to an injury-hit Bangladesh side fighting to square the two-match series after losing by seven wickets in Wellington.

Their unlikely partnership helped Bangladesh recover from the loss of makeshift opener Soumya Sarkar for 86 and fellow left-hander Shakib Al Hasan for 59 following an entertaining 127-run stand.

Sarkar played a false shot and was caught at short cover off New Zealand's best bowler, Trent Boult (3-63), before Al Hasan edged Tim Southee (2-70) to BJ Watling.

No other New Zealand bowler-wicketkeeper combination have made more Test dismissals than Southee and Watling, their 44th scalp nudging them one clear of Sir Richard Hadlee and Ian Smith.

Bangladesh threatened to self-destruct when Southee pouched Sabbir Rahman at second slip off Boult.

However, New Zealand's fielding standards slipped, handing two lives to Nurul through blunders in the slips cordon.

Southee hashed a straightforward chance off Boult before first slip Ross Taylor and second slip Jeet Raval let a snick sail between them. Before lunch, the same pair botched a costly chance off Soumya when Raval dived in front of Taylor and dropped it cold.

It is a pugnacious and lively batting effort from Bangladesh, who were inserted in swing-friendly early conditions.

They are missing a key injured trio in wicketkeeper-captain Mushfiqur Rahim and batsman Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque.

Seven of the tourists had played three or fewer Tests, including Soumya, whose only experience as an opener was in limited overs internationals.

The 23-year-old drove and pulled with authority in reaching his maiden half- century, providing a lively partner for the aggressive Shakib, who notched a 20th Test 50.

New Zealand, fielding an unchanged side, looked most dangerous when new ball pair Boult and Southee worked in tandem.