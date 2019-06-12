TODAY |

Bangladesh left disappointed after being forced to share points with Sri Lanka from abandoned World Cup match

Associated Press
More From
Cricket

Bangladesh was more disappointed than Sri Lanka when rain forced their Cricket World Cup match to be abandoned overnight without a ball being bowled.

The umpires made the call just before 2pm local time, nearly 3 1/2 hours after the group match was scheduled to start. The rain didn't stop, and the forecast was no better.

The teams split the competition points, and both still have only one win from four games each.

But Bangladesh wanted this game desperately. Its form has been far more impressive than Sri Lanka's, and it sensed Sri Lanka was vulnerable without leading wicket-taker Nuwan Pradeep, who has a dislocated finger.

"We really targeted these two points," Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said. "I know Sri Lanka would have fought very hard and been no pushovers at all, but we do see it as one point lost, and that's disappointing."

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was philosophical after their second straight abandoned result.

"We don't want to win our points freely, we want to win games and gain the points," he said. "But, well, we're happy with the points."

It's the second match abandoned at this World Cup, an unwanted record in tournament history. The first was also in Bristol, last Friday, Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan.

It's also the second consecutive washout, after South Africa-West Indies lasted only 7.3 overs yesterday in Southampton.

The weather over England is poor this week, and rain is forecast at Taunton tonight, when Australia plays Pakistan, and tomorrow at Nottingham, where India meets New Zealand.

Karunaratne and Rhodes, an Englishman, would have loved it if reserve days had been built into the schedule. But it's likely a moot point: the forecast is for rain in Bristol the next two days.

This latest abandonment means Sri Lanka is set to face Australia on Saturday night at the Oval without having played a game for 11 days.

"We need momentum," Karunaratne said. "We are trying hard."

What will help against the Australians, he added, was having played them in a warmup last month, so they know what's coming.

Tired of watching the rain in Bristol, he said: "Hopefully we can play."

Bangladesh also knows what's coming next week in Taunton where it faces the West Indies. Bangladesh beat the West Indies three times last month in winning the Irish tri-nations title. Both teams have been reinforced, and Rhodes isn't concerned publicly about facing another barrage of short balls.

"I'm very, very happy with the way we play the white ball, particularly when it's short," Rhodes said. "And we know we've got some good players ourselves, so we won't be worrying too much about who we're playing against. We'll be hopeful that they are going to worry about some of our players."

Rhodes expects star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, who hurt a thigh muscle on Sunday while scoring a century against England, to be available to play the West Indies after another five days of recuperation.

Umpires Richard Illingworth, right, and Richard Kettleborough inspect the field of play as it continues to rain at the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the County Ground in Bristol. England, Tuesday June 11, 2019. Bangladesh is scheduled to play Sri Lanka Tuesday but there has not been any play yet, as much of England is suffering from unseasonal downpours. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Umpires Richard Illingworth, right, and Richard Kettleborough inspect the field of play as it continues to rain at the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at the County Ground in Bristol. Source: Associated Press
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England
US writer rips into Football Ferns ahead of World Cup - 'The cockroaches of women's international soccer'
2
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tohu Harris declares himself out of Kiwis contention to face Tonga
3
1 NEWS
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
4
Dutch sub Jill Roord celebrates her goal against the Football Ferns.
Football Ferns lose World Cup opener to Netherlands after Dutch sub scores winner in stoppage time
5
Quade Cooper
'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
04:03
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt discusses the latest from the Cricket World Cup.

Cricket World Cup diary: India show how dangerous they are for NZ with win over Australia
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

'I'm sorry on behalf of the crowd' - Virat Kohli defends old rival Steve Smith from Indian fans' boos and jeers
00:15
Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss.

Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India
00:39
New Zealand face India in Nottingham later this week.

Black Caps set sights on 'one of the best sides' India after perfect start to World Cup