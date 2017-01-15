 

Bangladesh face tough battle against NZ at the Basin

The first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh could go down to the wire on the final day, with an unenviable world record up for grabs.

Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.
Source: SKY

After dictating most of the game from day one, the tourists lost three late wickets yesterday, and also opener Imrul Kayes to injury, to effectively be four down with a lead of 122 runs with a day to play.

They have just three recognised batsmen left.

If New Zealand grab quick wickets on the final morning the hosts could be chasing for victory.

It seems an improbable scenario after Bangladesh scored 595-8 declared in their first innings.

If Bangladesh succumb - as they have in all five previous matches on New Zealand soil - they will set a record for the highest first innings total yet still going on to lose the match.

The 122-year-old mark is held by Australia, who in December 1894 at Sydney opened with 586 but went on to lose by 10 runs to England.

"Funny things can happen on that last day as it did against Pakistan," said opener Tom Latham, who top scored with 177 in New Zealand's reply of 539.

"Obviously it's a massive job for us to do in the morning. If we can get three quick wickets then you never know."

Latham said they would try for victory if possible.

"We like to play a winning brand of cricket and whatever the score, hopefully if it's a reasonable chase we'll certainly hopefully be having a go at it."

Entry to the Basin Reserve on Monday will be free for the public.

