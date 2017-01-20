 

Bangladesh claw their way to 289 all out as Black Caps pacemen get the job done

Bangladesh have defied demanding conditions and a crippling injury toll to post a total of 289 on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Bangladesh were holding their own at the start of the second Test in Christchurch but the Kiwi pace duo shut their momentum down emphatically.
Source: SKY

Fielding a host of Test rookies, the tourists showed plenty of courage today at a Hagley Oval ground where high scoring wasn't common.

Makeshift opener Soumya Sarkar (86) and debutant wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (47) - were among the standouts after Bangladesh lost the toss.

While they never looked like reaching the 8(dec)-595 declared they achieved in the first Test loss in Wellington, it was a pugnacious effort.

The last Test at the ground was three months ago, when New Zealand and Pakistan failed to get past 200 in any innings.

Conditions on Friday were more forgiving although new ball pair Tim Southee (5-95) and Trent Boult (4-87) were able to generate ample early swing.

Neil Wagner claimed the other wicket as seven batsmen were caught behind the wicket.

Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.
Source: SKY

It should have been more but New Zealand had a day to forget in the slips cordon, with four straightforward chances butchered, including three off Nurul.

His innings held the tail together while Soumya's lively knock was largely alongside Shakib Al Hasan (59) as that pair put on 127 off 25.3 overs for the third wicket to seize the initiative.

It was a maiden half-century for Soumya but the 20th in 45 Tests for the classy Shakib.

The two free-wheeling left-handers were among three wickets to fall in the space of 16 balls after lunch.

Nazmul Hossain, 18, playing just his 13th first-class game, scored a patient 18 on debut.

He was one of seven players in the Bangladesh side to boast no more than three Test caps, the result of injuries which ruled out captain/wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and batsmen Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque.

And, paceman Rubel Hussain suffered a nasty blow to his forearm off Boult but batted on to be 16 not out.

No.10 Kamrul Islam was the last man out, trapped lbw by Southee for two off 63 balls.

A busy Southee bowled 28.3 impressive overs. His sixth career five-wicket haul lifts him within two dismissals of becoming the fifth Kiwi to claim 200 Test scalps.

BJ Watling took four catches, including two off Southee.

No other New Zealand bowler-wicketkeeper combination has made more Test dismissals than Southee and Watling, their 44th success nudging them one clear of Sir Richard Hadlee and Ian Smith.

