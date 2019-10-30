TODAY |

Bangladesh captain cops one-year ban by ICC for breaching anti-corruption code

Associated Press
More From
Cricket

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from cricket for one year on Tuesday for breaching the anti-corruption code.

The International Cricket Council said Shakib admitted to three charges of failing to disclose full details of approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct in January 2018 during the triseries between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and during the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Shakib, the test and Twenty20 captain, also agreed to the sanction in lieu of a hearing.

The ICC said Shakib could avoid another year of suspension if he doesn't commit any further offence before he is free to resume international cricket from Oct. 29, 2020. That date rules him out of the T20 World Cup, which starts on Oct. 18 in Australia.

"I am extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches," Shakib said in an ICC media release.

"The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn't do my duty in this instance."

Alex Marshall, the ICC general manager integrity, said Shakib had attended many education sessions and knew his obligations under the code.

"Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation," Marshall said. "He has offered to assist the integrity unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer."

Shakib Al Hasan dives to beat the ball against the Black Caps. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:59
'He'll have a shirt that fits him' - Eddie Jones drawing inspiration from Stephen Donald ahead of RWC final
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
4
'You never actually beat them' - Eddie Jones still full of praise for All Blacks after England's semi-final win
5
Shaun Johnson dropped, Kieran Foran returns for Kiwis against Great Britain
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

South African opener Dean Elgar slumps to his knees after receiving sickening blow to head
00:50

Nicholls in the runs, Boult in the wickets as Black Caps return to Plunket Shield
00:40

Black Caps Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie combine for stunning boundary catch

Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh in doubt for start of summer, breaks hand punching wall