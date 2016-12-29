 

Bangladesh all rounder cops reprimand for foul language against Neil Broom

Bangladesh allrounder Tanbir Hayder's one-day international debut has become even more forgettable following a reprimand for using foul language.

Hayder, 25, was ruled to have breached the International Cricket Council's code of conduct during the 67-run loss to New Zealand in Nelson yesterday, leaving Bangladesh trailing the three-match series 2-0.

Spinning allrounder Tanbir used obscene language after being hit for four by Black Caps centurion Neil Broom on the last ball of the 19th over.

It was heard by umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Brown, who levelled a charge.

Tanbir admitted the offence and accepted the lowly level one sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, leaving no need for a formal hearing.

Hayder, who has also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record, is free to play the third ODI in Nelson on Saturday.

His debut comprised bowling figures of 0-47 off eight overs followed by a contribution of two with the bat.

