Ball smacked into petrol station during Luke Ronchi's rapid century in T20 against Auckland

Former Black Caps wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi hit a breath-taking century for Wellington against Auckland in the Burger King Smash at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Opening the batting for the Firebirds, Ronchi unleashed a devastating array of shots from the word go, reaching his half century in just the sixth over, coming from 22 balls as he and Hamish Marshall added 81 for the first wicket.

Auckland bowler Michael McEwan wasn't spared, with Ronchi hitting a short ball out of the ground, into the petrol station across the road.

Ronchi bought up his hundred with a straight six off the bowling of spinner Teja Nidamanuru, his first in Twenty20 cricket, coming from 45 balls.

However, Ronchi would fall to the very next delivery, caught in the deep by Taran Nethula, departing for a well made 102.