'The balance is really good' - Australia backing new Cricket World Cup format to stay

AAP
Australia's captain Aaron Finch has backed the World Cup to retain its current round-robin format for its next edition as the tournament hurtles towards the finals.

The ICC are yet to finalise the structure and amount of teams for the next World Cup, which will be held in India in 2023.

It is likely to be discussed at their annual conference next month, which follows the July 14 final at Lord's.

At 45 days it is longer than the FIFA World Cup which involves 32 teams, albeit with an entirely different structure given there are eight groups in that one.

But Finch said he believed the current system had worked, given it meant a fairer path through to the finals for the four teams who qualify.

"I really like the idea of having everyone play each other," Finch said.

"Compared to the last World Cup, when you're in groups, you can sort of dodge teams.

"For example, we didn't play South Africa in the last World Cup, and they were a great side in that World Cup.

"It would be nice to get some more teams in there but then I think you're looking at a tournament that goes probably a bit too long.

"I personally think the balance is really good at the moment."

World Cup organisers have been saved by England's poor form last week and Pakistan's turnaround.

At one stage before Sri Lanka defeated England last Friday, it looked as if there could be seven dead rubbers in the last 19 games of the tournament.

But with the finals race back alive, it's likely that only two games in the last week of the round-robin stage will have no bearing on the semi-finals.

The 10 teams playing in the 2019 edition is the least since the 1992 tournament, which was played in Australia and New Zealand.

Aaron Finch of Australia Source: Getty
