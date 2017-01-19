Babar Azam keeps Pakistan afloat with spirited effort in third ODI against Australia

Babar Azam scored 84 off 100 balls as Pakistan posted 7-263 in today's one-day clash at the WACA Ground.

Azam also equalled the record as the fastest batsman to reach 1000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 21 innings.

Sharjeel Khan (50 off 47), Umar Akmal (39) and Shoaib Malik (39) chipped in with handy scores to lift Pakistan to a competitive total.

Paceman Josh Hazelwood led the bowling superbly in the absence of rested star Mitchell Starc, returning 3-32 from 10 overs.

Part-time spinner Travis Head collected 2-65 in a mixed outing, while paceman Billy Stanlake (1-55 off 10 overs) overcame some early nerves to put in a solid display.

Stanlake conceded 20 runs off his second over after Sharjeel cracked him for four consecutive boundaries.

The 22-year-old speedster had figures of 0-27 by that stage.

But he conceded just 28 runs from his next eight overs, snaring the wicket of Malik in the process.

Umar was caught in no-man's land after charging several paces down the pitch and missing an attempted slog of spinner Head.

But Wade failed to glove the ball, allowing Umar to scamper back into his crease.

He added another 38 runs before falling to Hazlewood.

Wade's superior batting has allowed him to overtake fellow wicketkeeper Peter Nevill in the Test pecking order.

But Wade's latest mistake with the gloves could send some concerns into the Australian camp ahead of the four-Test tour of India, where the dustbowl pitches will prove to be an even bigger challenge on which to keep wickets.

Pakistan had the chance to push their total somewhere close to the 300 mark after reaching 4-213 after 40 overs.