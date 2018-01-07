 

Cricket


Australia's Marsh brothers bring up centuries in mighty stand against England

SKY

Shaun and Mitchell Marsh added 169 runs in the final Ashes Test in Sydney.
Source: SKY

The Black Caps batsman smacked into Mohammad Amir in yesterday's ODI in Wellington.

'If that's not number one on Smashed 'em Bro…' - Henry Nicholls laughs off collision with Pakistan bowler

Fleetwood Town's Chris Neal is sorted after his side's 0-0 draw with Leicester.

Goalkeeper wins year's supply of pizza after FA Cup shutout

Wayne Smith. All Blacks training session at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup test match. Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 20 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Denis Shapovalov is in Auckland for the ASB Classic, but wants to face his idol in Melbourne.

'It would be a privilege to play him' – Rising tennis star hoping for Roger Federer showdown

The tournament's top seed will compete for the top prize after a straight sets win over Sachia Vickery.

'It's going to be a tough match' - ASB Classic set for showpiece finale after weather woes

The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.


Born in Auckland the 79-year-old successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jim Anderton has died

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch overnight.

All Blacks legend Wayne Smith reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Three days before he was honoured at the New Zealand Rugby Awards, Smith had his prostate removed.


The drilling ship and a team of international scientists are between expeditions to our biggest fault line.

High-tech research ship in New Zealand to learn more about country's most dangerous fault line

The vessel is currently docked in Christchurch between expeditions to discover more about The Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

Brando Yelavich drove from Hahei to Thames in his state army truck, picking up sand to help locals fight flooding.

'You need sandbags, give me a yell!' - Young Kiwi braves storm-hit Coromandel roads to help locals fight flooding

Brando Yelavich, aka "Wildboy" documented his journey.



 
