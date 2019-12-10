Australia's Josh Hazlewood won't bowl for rest of Perth Test with hamstring strain

Josh Hazlewood won't bowl again in Perth and the rest of his Test summer is in serious jeopardy after scans confirmed a left hamstring strain.



Source: Associated Press

Hazlewood pulled up lame when running in to bowl last night against New Zealand, and immediately limped from the field.



Scans have since revealed the strain, with Cricket Australia's medicos to monitor his recovery in the coming weeks.



The Boxing Day Test is just 12 days away and Hazlewood appearing looks extremely unlikely, while Sydney is only one week later.



Australia have James Pattinson and rookie Michael Neser in their squad, with Pattinson likely to be favoured to add to his 19 Tests.



Hazlewood's injury ends an up-and-down year for the quick, who missed the Sri Lanka home series in January and February with stress fractures in his back.



He was also overlooked for the World Cup and first Ashes Test, before roaring back to form for the remainder of the series as Australia retained the urn.



He could still be available to bat for Australia in Perth if required, but his absence is expected to be felt with the ball given the temperatures of almost 40 degrees.



Former wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was brought on in the eighth over, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith could be asked to get through work.



Hazlewood's injury comes after New Zealand also lost quick Lockie Ferguson on day one, who suffered a calf strain on his Test debut.



The issues have sparked debate over whether possible injury substitutes should be used in Test cricket.



The ICC approved the use of concussion subs earlier this year, and the rule has received widespread praise for putting the interests of player safety first.



But whether cricket should have a general injury sub is a topic that divides opinions, with Aussie quick Mitchell Starc not expecting one any time soon.



"It took a long time to work out the whole concussion sub one, so I wouldn't have thought that (injury subs) is anywhere near around the corner," Starc said.



"It might come into things in the future.



"But I think that's probably another area where, like with the concussion stuff, they were worried about teams taking advantage of that.

