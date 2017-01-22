Australia's David Warner notches sixth century in 11 ODI's

David Warner has continued his love affair with the SCG after plundering yet another century in Australia's fourth ODI against Pakistan.

Warner's century was the sixth time he had reached triple figures in his last 11 dinnings for Australia in his hometown, including an historic Test ton earlier this month.

His latest innings comes after a quiet start to the series, scoring just seven, 16 and 35.

But the 30-year-old quickly found his groove at the comforts of the SCG, reaching his half-century in just 35 balls, including six fours and a six.

He eventually brought up his hundred milestone off his 98th ball with a neat cover drive for three, before saluting the crowd with his customary leap in the air.

Warner earlier this month became just the fifth player to crack a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match when he pummelled 113 off 95 balls against Pakistan.

He also scored 122 in the corresponding ODI fixture against India in 2016, also in Sydney, kicking off a calendar year where his 1388 runs was the highest in the world.