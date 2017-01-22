 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australia's David Warner notches sixth century in 11 ODI's

share

Source:

AAP

David Warner has continued his love affair with the SCG after plundering yet another century in Australia's fourth ODI against Pakistan.

David Warner has continued his love affair with the SCG after plundering yet another century.

Warner's century was the sixth time he had reached triple figures in his last 11 dinnings for Australia in his hometown, including an historic Test ton earlier this month.

His latest innings comes after a quiet start to the series, scoring just seven, 16 and 35.

But the 30-year-old quickly found his groove at the comforts of the SCG, reaching his half-century in just 35 balls, including six fours and a six.

He eventually brought up his hundred milestone off his 98th ball with a neat cover drive for three, before saluting the crowd with his customary leap in the air.

Warner earlier this month became just the fifth player to crack a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match when he pummelled 113 off 95 balls against Pakistan.

He also scored 122 in the corresponding ODI fixture against India in 2016, also in Sydney, kicking off a calendar year where his 1388 runs was the highest in the world.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
The Brit was bundled out in the fourth round by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev in the 4th round.

Video: Andy Murray suffers shock loss in Aussie Open fourth round

00:33
2
The New Zealand Breakers emerged victorious 86-82 after a nail-biter in Auckland.

Video: Breakers fend off Wildcats to notch fourth straight win in Auckland

01:52
3
A mixed group of young and old from Kaikohe are 'training on the way' in a 1700km trek to Greymouth.

'I'm going to be half the size at the end' - Kaikohe group take the long road to the Coast to Coast

00:42
4

'It's going to be a big, big match': Nadal expects fireworks against Monfils at Aussie Open

5

Eddie Jones says All Blacks miss leadership of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ