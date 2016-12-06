TODAY |

Australians at a loss to explain David Warner striking struggles: 'It might be the conditions'

AAP
A moving ball and bowler-friendly conditions could be behind David Warner's 25 per cent drop in strike rate since his return, according to Glenn Maxwell.

Warner sits sixth on the run-scoring lists at this year's tournament, having hit two half-centuries in the opening three games.

Usually one of the most aggressive openers in world cricket with a strike rate of 96.55 before his ban, Warner has gone at just 71.84 in his first three games back for Australia.

"It might be the conditions, it might be the ball," Maxwell said.

"It seems to be doing a little bit more than I expected over here. We all expected big 500 scores and balls to be pinging away all over the place.

"But the ball has started swinging in the 5-10 over mark rather than straight away and then stopping.

"It's seaming, the bounce is a little more variable. I noticed the boys said after batting at Trent Bridge the wicket was up and down and hard work."

This World Cup was supposed to see the par score rise to around 350, but teams have been surprised to see totals of around 280 being enough to win most matches.

Warner spoke after his comeback game against Afghanistan about the challenges of returning from a year of almost exclusive Twenty20 cricket, where he was not required to move his feet as much.

His half-century against India on Sunday was the slowest of his one-day career, using up 84 balls for his 56 runs. More uncharacteristic was the amount of dot balls he played.

Usually one of the busiest batsmen between the wickets, Warner played out 50 dots in Australia's attempted chase of 5-352, including 14 in a row at one point.

But Australia will take solace in the fact that even on his off days, Warner is able to produce runs.

"Davey obviously didn't have his best day but he was able to bat a little of time rather than throwing it away early," Maxwell said.

"He was able to bat deeper for us which was a key thing for us. Unfortunately the first big risk he took he got out, if he's gets it right he's away.

"One of those guys can be the guy who gets the hundred and we can bat around them and really give that total a shake."

Australian opening batsman David Warner
