 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australian wicketkeeper 'pulled up fine' after finger injury against England

share

Source:

AAP

Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine admits he feared the worst when struck on a brittle finger while batting against England.

The Australian wicketkeeper's handy innings gave his side the edge on day two in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

Paine has been cleared of damage to his right index finger - the digit he has had seven operations on in the past seven years.

Paine was struck twice on the finger by balls from English quick Craig Overton while making 57 in the second Ashes Test.

And he admitted immediate concern after copping the second blow.

"It got me pretty flush so I was a bit worried," Paine told ABC radio on Monday.

"But it has pulled up fine."

Paine was a shock selection for the Ashes series, returning after finger troubles curtailed his Test career.

The Tasmanian played four Tests in 2010 before initially injuring the finger in an exhibition game later that year.

Paine said the frequent problems created more mental doubts than physical, particularly when batting.

"I have put in a lot of work," he said.

"I have reshaped a little bit of my technique but it has also been a lot of mental stuff. I have done a lot of work with a sports psych (psychiatrist).

"I did battle drastically for a couple of years.

"But I feel like now ...I'm certainly on the way and have got more method about by my batting and have got much more control about my batting."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:28
3
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


00:22
4
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

5
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Time will tell' - Queensland warns Brad Thorn over Quade Cooper axe

Chai Chuah.

Embattled Director-General of Health quits role after budget blunder scandal

There had been calls for Chai Chuah's resignation after a DHB budget blunder saw $38m of public funds distributed incorrectly.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 