Australian under-19 cricketers accused of casual racism after social media comments

Several members of Australia's under-19 World Cup cricket squad face sanctions for comments on social media that have been branded casual racism.



Australia's Under19 cricketers' online comments Source: Instagram

Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security Sean Carroll has spoken with those players who recently posted broken-English responses to an Instagram post from teammate Jake Fraser-McGurk.



Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Lachlan Hearne, Sam Fanning and Tanveer Sangha were among those who posted remarks Carroll admits "could be interpreted as ridiculing non-native English language speakers".



The comments, which have since been deleted, were described as casual racism by ESPNcricinfo's Shashank Kishore. Carroll made it clear the conduct was unacceptable while probing the matter and speaking with every player involved.

CA, recognising that some of the players are minors and that most do not have their parents with them in South Africa, will fully address the matter when the squad returns home.



"We are extremely disappointed that some of the Australian under-19 squad members have used inappropriate language in posts on social media, which we reported to the ICC as soon as it came to our attention," Carroll said in a statement.



"I have spoken to the players this morning and expressed in no uncertain terms that such language has no place in society and falls well short of the standards we expect as Australian cricketers.



"The players have apologised for the language and have taken down the posts."



The social-media gaffe follows a bizarre setback for Fraser-McGurk, who was sent home from the World Cup after a monkey scratched his face.