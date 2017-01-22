 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australian star batsmen David Warner, Usman Khawaja 'rested' for ODI series with Black Caps

share

Source:

AAP

Star batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been left out Australia's one- day international series in New Zealand to prepare for the Test tour of India.

David Warner has continued his love affair with the SCG after plundering yet another century.

Top-order specialists Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch have been re-called to the ODI set-up having missed selection for the current series against Pakistan.

Their inclusion in the 14-man squad are the only changes for the three-match series against the Black Caps, which starts at Auckland's Eden Park on January 30.

Warner will rest in preparation for the first Test against India in Pune starting on February 23.

Khawaja will depart for Australia's training base in Dubai on January 30, to focus on his batting technique in Asia, about a week earlier than his Test teammates who are playing in New Zealand.

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa during their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia.

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa during their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia.

Source: Associated Press

"With Usman heading to Dubai in the first group of players, this provides Shaun with a chance to get back into international cricket following his injury earlier in the summer," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Monday.

Finch bounced back from the disappointment of being dropped for the Pakistan series to finish the BBL regular season with Melbourne Renegades as the second highest run scorer with four half-centuries.

Marsh, who missed almost two months of the summer with a finger injury, has struggled for much of the BBL season but hit 57 runs in semi-finalists Perth's most recent match against Hobart.

Marcus Stoinis retains his spot in the squad with all-rounder Mitch Marsh still nursing a shoulder injury.

Paceman Billy Stanlake will not play in Australia's fifth and final match against Pakistan on January 26 and will instead head to New Zealand a day early.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
2
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:27
3
He was nearly stumped, then nearly caught – then finally bowled as the nervous 90s got to the young Black Cap.

Black Caps sweep Bangladesh with thumping nine wicket win on day four of second Test

00:27
4
Paul Daley set up the finishing move with a powerful spinning elbow on Brennan Ward before taking to the air.

Watch: Lights out! British MMA fighter's deadly flying knee KO 2017's best (so far!)

00:20
5

Watch: Incredible before-and-after photos show how avalanche turned idyllic Italian hotel into rubble buried in snow

00:48
The Sign of the Kiwi at the junction of Dyers Pass and Summit Road has been closed to the public since the 6.3 magnitude quake.

Landmark Christchurch cafe Sign of the Kiwi re-opens

The cafe, damaged in the 2011 quake, has been lovingly restored to the tune of almost $1m.

06:58
1 NEWS travelled to the quake-hit community to see how the locals are getting on after the life-changing event.

'Christmas will be hard' for Kaikoura locals as slow rebuild looms

As embattled locals pause for Christmas, Luke Appleby finds resilience and optimism in a community looking to the future.

00:17
Flooding over the weekend led to the town of Waikaia being cut off.

Nowhere to go: Aerial footage shows sodden Southland town cut off by flooding

Southlanders are doing it tough with heavy rain hitting the region. But nowhere is worse off than Waikaia.

00:53

Fed up of the wet summer? We've got some good news for you about the weeks ahead

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect "more windows to enjoy the beach".

02:03
The Piano Guys perform at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

'It was an honour... it was an awesome opportunity' - Kiwi who played at Donald Trump's inauguration

NZ-born musician Al van der Beek and his band The Piano Guys went where many other acts wouldn't.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ