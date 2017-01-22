Australian star batsmen David Warner, Usman Khawaja 'rested' for ODI series with Black Caps

Star batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been left out Australia's one- day international series in New Zealand to prepare for the Test tour of India.

Top-order specialists Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch have been re-called to the ODI set-up having missed selection for the current series against Pakistan.

Their inclusion in the 14-man squad are the only changes for the three-match series against the Black Caps, which starts at Auckland's Eden Park on January 30.

Warner will rest in preparation for the first Test against India in Pune starting on February 23.

Khawaja will depart for Australia's training base in Dubai on January 30, to focus on his batting technique in Asia, about a week earlier than his Test teammates who are playing in New Zealand.

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa during their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia. Source: Associated Press

"With Usman heading to Dubai in the first group of players, this provides Shaun with a chance to get back into international cricket following his injury earlier in the summer," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Monday.

Finch bounced back from the disappointment of being dropped for the Pakistan series to finish the BBL regular season with Melbourne Renegades as the second highest run scorer with four half-centuries.

Marsh, who missed almost two months of the summer with a finger injury, has struggled for much of the BBL season but hit 57 runs in semi-finalists Perth's most recent match against Hobart.

Marcus Stoinis retains his spot in the squad with all-rounder Mitch Marsh still nursing a shoulder injury.

Paceman Billy Stanlake will not play in Australia's fifth and final match against Pakistan on January 26 and will instead head to New Zealand a day early.