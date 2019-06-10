Australian spinner used 'hand warmers' against India, say team, amid ball tampering suspicions

Adam Zampa was likely using hand warmers when cameras captured him putting his hand in his pockets before bowling in Australia's loss to India.



Social media lit up when footage emerged of Zampa fidgeting in his pockets in Sunday's World Cup game, before holding the ball and walking into bowl.



The footage brought about claims of ball-tampering, following Australia's highly-publicised drama in South Africa last year.



But the Australian camp has since clarified Zampa had the small instrument in his pockets, as he has often been seen with during Big Bash games.



"I haven't seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket," Australia's captain Aaron Finch said.



"He has them every single game he plays.



"I honestly haven't seen them (the images), so I can't comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game."



Zampa was not under any official investigation and umpires did not raise any concerns on the field.



Ball-tampering has remained a talking point at the tournament.



Several teams have received unofficial warnings from umpires for balls being bounced on the way back to wicketkeepers, potentially scuffing the leather.



Steve Smith and David Warner have also been jeered by crowds in all three of Australia's matches following their 12-month bans relating to Australia's scandal at Cape Town.