Australian spinner Ashton Agar suffers bloody injury after being struck in the face dropping his brother

Western Australia have survived a massive scare to earn a dramatic six-run win over South Australia in Adelaide and lock up a spot in this season's one-day cup final.

South Australian opener Callum Ferguson played one of the knocks of his career on Sunday, only to be the last man dismissed for 127 as the Redbacks' innings ended at 246 with six balls to spare at Karen Rolton Oval.

Ferguson and Daniel Worrall (3no) had conjured 56 runs for the 10th wicket, but fell just shy of a memorable victory, with Ferguson given out lbw to Jhye Richardson (1-47). This ended a 125-ball innings which included nine fours and four sixes.

The last pair came together requiring an unlikely 63 off 52 balls and lasted long enough for Ferguson to reach his 13th domestic one-day century.

The win lifts the Warriors to top of the standings, having completed their fixtures, while South Australia can still make the final if they defeat Victoria on Tuesday and other results go their way.

The home side had seemed dead and buried at 5-76 and 9-190, in pursuit of WA's 252 off 49.1 overs.

But allrounder Cameron Valente (33) and fast bowler Kane Richardson (26) combined with Ferguson to help the Redbacks.

Nathan Coulter-Nile did most of the damage. He took 5-46 including three top- order scalps.

It was a similar story during the Warriors' innings. Wes Agar ripped through the top order, as the visitors slipped to 5-73 in the 16th over after being sent in to bat.

Middle-order batsman Hilton Cartwright added 41, but a dashing 86 from highly regarded allrounder Cameron Green ultimately proved the difference.