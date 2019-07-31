TODAY |

Australian PM attacks Cricket Australia’s transgender and gender-diverse policy

AAP
More From
Cricket
Social Issues
Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has attacked a Cricket Australia decision to allow transgender and gender-diverse people to play the sport at the highest level as "heavy-handed" and "mystifying".

The sport's national governing body has released an elite-level policy and guidelines for community cricket that allows players to compete in line with their gender identity, rather than the sex they were born with.

But Mr Morrison believes local sport should be driven by community clubs.

"I think it's pretty heavy-handed to put it pretty mildly," he told 2GB Radio on Friday.

"There are far more practical ways to handle these issues than these heavy mandatory ways of doing it, and I'm sure these issues have quite carefully and practically managed at a club level already.

"So why there's a necessity to get the sledgehammer out on this is mystifying me, but I think we need to get the issue in perspective and ensure we manage it calmly."

In announcing the policy on Thursday, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said transgender and gender diverse players will be supported to participate in top- flight cricket, subject to certain criteria.

Those looking to compete in the female-elite category must demonstrate a concentration of testosterone in serum less than 10 nanomoles per litre continuously for 12 months or more.

"Discrimination of any sort has no place in the game," Roberts said.

Mr Roberts said the Australian policy closely matched the International Cricket Council's Eligibility on the Basis of Gender Recognition.

Mr Roberts also said the guidelines for grassroots level cricket will help clubs, players, administrators, coaches and other volunteers to deliver a "safe, welcoming and inclusive environment, free of harassment and discrimination for gender diverse players."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media outside his office in Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Morrison has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming British prime minister and hopes to ink one of Britain's first bilateral trade deals after Brexit. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Social Issues
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
2
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.
All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell
3
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
4
David Lochore said his father's biggest passion in life wasn't rugby or farming, but his grandchildren.
Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry
5
1 NEWS
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:29
The Black Caps batsman scored over half his side's runs in their loss to Vancouver.

Watch: Colin Munro goes ballistic in Canada T20, hits 15-ball half-century
00:28
It’s fair to say Kane Williamson will never forget his 29th birthday.

Watch as Sri Lanka cricket fans give Kane Williamson birthday cake during match
00:52
The All Blacks coach is certain this week’s game is going to be tough, thanks in part to the Aussie’s ability to play in the midfield.

Steve Hansen certain Oz clash will be tough, thanks in part to 'jack-in-the-box' James O'Connor
Khaled Alnobani and other survivors described a scene of confusion and terror.

Survey suggests Kiwis haven't lost trust in each other since March 15 terrorist attack