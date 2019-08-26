Australian legend slams team's 'stupidity' after Ashes levelling defeat

Former Test captain Allan Border has slammed Australia's use of cricket's decision review system following the heart-breaking one-wicket defeat in the third Ashes Test.



England levelled the series 1-1 after Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 135 to almost single-handedly prevent the tourists retaining the Ashes.



Stokes' match-winning hand was labelled the "best I've seen in over 50 years" by former England opener Geoffrey Boycott but could have been cut short when Nathan Lyon rapped the all-rounder's pads with the target under 10 runs.



Umpire Joel Wilson was unmoved by Australia's appeal and the tourists couldn't review the decision having burned their final review the previous over on an optimistic shout against England No.11 Jack Leach.



Replays showed a review would've been successful and Border was fuming by Tim Paine's poor use of the system.



"The one time where the review was there to be taken for the right reason and to win the Test match, we've run out of reviews because of stupidity earlier on," Border told foxsports.com.au.



"It's come back to bite us badly. Our use of the review system has been appalling in this series in particular."



Just how costly that lack of a review will prove in the series is yet to be determined but Australia's overall performance has many ex-players confident the Headingley defeat won't derail their Ashes campaign.



Former England captain Michael Vaughan expects an Australia fightback in the fourth Test, especially with Steve Smith likely to return from concussion.



"They're Australian cricketers, they're tough sportspeople," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.



"They'll be hurting for a few days, they'll have a game at Derby and all of a sudden they'll be back at Old Trafford knowing if they win one of those two games they'll retain the Ashes."



Ex-Test quick Mitchell Johnson believed Australia had done enough to win the match and it was just a sensational innings which had denied them.



"They bowled enough good balls but it probably wasn't as consistent as it has been throughout this Test match for them," Johnson told Cricinfo.

