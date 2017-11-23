Australian fast bowler Mitch Starc strikes early in first Ashes Test, dismisses England's danger man Alastair Cook

Mitchell Starc struck in his second over but England steadied to reach 59-1 at lunch on day one of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Steve Smith lost the toss then spoke of how Australia's pace attack, having dominated discussion in the lead-up to the five-Test series, could make life hard for the batsmen with the help of some overcast skies plus a green-tinged pitch.

Starc delighted in the early dismissal of former skipper Alastair Cook, who was out edging for two.

The hosts were otherwise frustrated by the composure of Mark Stoneman and James Vince plus a Gabba wicket that offered limited bounce.

Stoneman and Vince formed an unbeaten 57-run stand and largely handled Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins well.

One notable exception came when Starc unleashed the series' first genuine bouncer during his third over, with Vince far from convincing in his attempt to evade it.

It prompted the fired-up spearhead to deliver a spray but Vince settled, stroking a couple of textbook cover drives in his unbeaten knock of 32.

Cummins, who started his first Test on home soil with a maiden, also enjoyed making Stoneman squirm with a short-pitched delivery.

But with the deck not delivering the fire and brimstone that was forecast, Smith threw the ball to Nathan Lyon after 17 overs.