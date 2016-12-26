Australian Cricket commentator falls ill during Pakistan test

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas was resting in hospital today after being taken by ambulance from the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the first day of the second cricket test between Australia and Pakistan.

England-born Nicholas, a former Hampshire captain and a long-time member of the television commentary team for Australia's Channel Nine, was taken to Epworth Hospital suffering severe stomach pains.

Paramedics treated Nicholas after he fell ill in the commentary box and recommended he be taken to hospital. He was not on air at the time.