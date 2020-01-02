Australian captain thanks Black Caps, Kiwi fans ahead of Test series finale

The Black Caps' conduct on and off the field has earned the respect of perhaps their highest profile fan yet, with Australian captain Tim Paine speaking of his admiration for New Zealand ahead of tomorrow's third Test.

Source: Photosport

The trans-Tasman rivals attended breakfast with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at at Kirribilli House, where wicketkeeper Paine applauded the Black Caps for their achievements under captain Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead.

"To Kane, Gary and the New Zealand squad – thank you for the tremendous spirit in which you've played this series, your team has been admired the world over for the way you play your cricket," Paine said.

"I'd also like to applaud New Zealand on the year they've had. Going the distance in the Cricket World Cup final against England at Lord's, and pushing India all the way to the World No 1 Test ranking, winning over millions of fans around the world in the process.

"There's been a lot of public discussion lately about whether this is the best New Zealand team the country has ever produced, and given the year you guys have had, it's easy to see why."

Paine also credited the estimated 20,000 travelling supporters in attendance at last month's Boxing Day Test, setting a record crowd number out side of an Ashes series.

"It was brilliant to see so many Kiwi shirts in the crowd, although they gave us a bit of stick, but it was part of a record-setting Boxing Day Test crowd, and I'm sure the atmosphere will be as electric in Sydney as it was in Melbourne.

"We look forward to our friendly rivalry growing over the next few years."