Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India

India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its Cricket World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval.

The teams evenly split eight one-day internationals this year but India openly admitted it was preparing for the World Cup, and showed how brilliant its planning was by dominating the defending champion all over the park.

India won the toss, chose to bat, and paced its innings superbly, starting slowly and finishing in a rush to make 352-5. Shikhar Dhawan hit his third World Cup century, 117, and combined in an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma. Captain Virat Kohli added 82.

After conceding its most runs ever at a World Cup, Australia's chase was slow and never got out of third gear. Half-centuries by Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) couldn't disguise an underwhelming game plan.

But when Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis soon fell within seven balls of each other, any hopes of an Australian victory went with them.

Wickets had continuously fallen at the wrong time for the Aussies.

Captain Aaron Finch was run out for 36 off 35 balls, swinging his bat in anger as he left the field after his final 22 runs had come off just 12 deliveries.

They were eventually all out for 316 on the last ball.

The result flattered the same XI which beat Afghanistan and the West Indies.