TODAY |

Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India

Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup

India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its Cricket World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval.

The teams evenly split eight one-day internationals this year but India openly admitted it was preparing for the World Cup, and showed how brilliant its planning was by dominating the defending champion all over the park.

India won the toss, chose to bat, and paced its innings superbly, starting slowly and finishing in a rush to make 352-5. Shikhar Dhawan hit his third World Cup century, 117, and combined in an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma. Captain Virat Kohli added 82.

After conceding its most runs ever at a World Cup, Australia's chase was slow and never got out of third gear. Half-centuries by Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) couldn't disguise an underwhelming game plan.

 But when Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis soon fell within seven balls of each other, any hopes of an Australian victory went with them.

Wickets had continuously fallen at the wrong time for the Aussies.

Captain Aaron Finch was run out for 36 off 35 balls, swinging his bat in anger as he left the field after his final 22 runs had come off just 12 deliveries.

They were eventually all out for 316 on the last ball.

The result flattered the same XI which beat Afghanistan and the West Indies.

The teams are good enough to meet again in the playoffs, but India will take all of the encouragement from only its fourth win over the Australians in 12 World Cup matchups.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss. Source: SKY
    More From
    Cricket
    Cricket World Cup
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    2
    Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    3
    Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss.
    Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India
    4
    The King of Clay's reign continues after he beat Dominic Thiem in four sets.
    Rafael Nadal collapses overwhelmed with emotions after record 12th French Open title
    5
    Josh McGuire
    Cowboys forward Josh McGuire slapped with NRL's biggest ever fine
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE
    00:30
    Neesham's 5/31 helped the Kiwis dismiss Afghanistan for just 172 runs.

    Jimmy Neesham snags five-wicket haul as Black Caps dominate Afghanistan in seven-wicket World Cup win
    01:37
    The left-hander has recovered from injury ahead of Sunday night’s encounter.

    'Play what team you think is best' - Black Caps coy on selections for Afghanistan clash
    England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

    England under pressure to recover from shock Cricket World Cup loss against unpredictable Bangladesh

    Cricket World Cup diary: Gary Stead's call to use Black Caps' best at all times a smart one