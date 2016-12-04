TODAY |

Australian captain backs Steve Smith to return to form in World Cup semi-final

AAP
Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed Steve Smith to perform when it matters most in the World Cup finals as the team's title defence goes on the line.

Smith could move back to No.3 in Australia's batting line up in tomorrow's semi- final against England, a position he relinquished in the 2017-18 home summer.

The 30-year-old has endured a mixed World Cup on his return from a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Since scoring a century in a warm-up game against England, he has also passed 50 against West Indies, India and Sri Lanka.

However, Smith has managed scores of just 38, five and seven in his past three matches, albeit while coming in at varying stages of the innings.

But with the tournament now at the pointy end, Finch expected Smith to make his mark.

"He is one of the best players in the world," Finch said.

"We saw at the last World Cup, at the business end, in a quarter-final he got 60, semi-final 100, final 65 not out.

"We will still have to weigh up (where he will bat). We are doing our due diligence with all our XIs that we hypothetically throw up."

Smith has scored 294 runs at 32.66 for the World Cup, an average well down on his mark of 67 from the home tournament in 2015.

Steve Smith after scoring 150. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. SCG, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 4 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australia's skipper Steve Smith after scoring 150 against the New Zealand Black Caps. Source: Photosport
