 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australian broadcaster says stump mics 'wouldn't be appropriate' despite sledging crackdown

share

Source:

AAP

Australian stars stewing about stump microphones this summer can breathe a little easier, with Channel Seven opting against an open-slather approach despite the International Cricket Council's reforms.

1 NEWS Sport reporter gives his thought as the aftermath of the Australian cricket cheating continues.

Steve Smith and David Warner.

Source: Photosport

The ICC recently announced a raft of changes to the sport's code of conduct as part of a crackdown on bad behaviour.

The governing body rolled out new penalties for personal abuse and audible obscenities, also agreeing that broadcasters should be allowed to use stump-mic audio at any time in games.

Previous guidelines demanded that broadcasters turn mics down when the ball is dead, meaning most of what was said on the field stayed there.

Seven, whose six-year broadcasting deal with Cricket Australia starts this summer, will side with players on the vexed issue.

"Stump mics are an important part of cricket but you've got to remember it is players' workplace," Seven's head of cricket David Barham told AAP.

"I'm mindful of that. You've got to be careful and you've got to be smart about how you use it.

"You don't want players saying 'I don't want to have anything to do with you because you're doing this or that'.

"I'm really mindful that we try and work with them, not exploit them."

The Nine Network adopted a similar approach during its coverage, notably apologising to Michael Clarke when the captain's "get ready for a broken f***ing arm" sledge to Jimmy Anderson was errantly broadcast in 2013.

The mics have been a long-term source of frustration among many players, who insist their reluctance isn't simply about wanting to sledge in private.

Seven has sought to deliver AFL fans a fly-on-the-wall perspective whenever possible during coverage, miking up umpires and occasionally players in games.

Barham masterminded Channel Ten's innovative Big Bash League coverage, which included commentators interviewing miked up players between balls.

"We've got to get more and more player access. We're really hoping the players get on board, but I don't think you'll ever see mics on players in Test cricket," he said.

"It's great for the Big Bash.

"But I don't think it's a good idea in Tests. It wouldn't be appropriate."

Nathan Lyon last week publicly flagged his opposition to stump mics staying up throughout a game, telling cricket.com.au that players may swear at themselves but expletives are "very, very rarely" directed at opponents.

English allrounder Ben Stokes was reprimanded last year for swearing at himself during a Test, a decision that legends Mike Atherton and Michael Holding branded "ridiculous".

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

00:22
3
Madison-Lee Wesche threw 17.09m to take out the women’s event in Finland.

Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

00:49
4
The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

01:48
5
Twigg gave away the sport after walking away empty-handed for a third time at Rio.

‘I still believe I can be the best in the world’ – Emma Twigg reverses decision to quit rowing, eyes 2020 Olympics glory

Man seriously injured after falling into grain silo in Balclutha

The accident happened at an industrial address in the Otago town.

03:36
Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia through to World Cup final, England's dream run comes to an end

Chris Chang and Simon Plumb are live from the pub after this morning's semi-final.

00:07
NZTA say the crash at 11am has now been cleared but delays are still expected.

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge creates major city-bound traffic delays

The crash at 11am today has now been cleared but delays are still expected.


00:30
1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today who say things are running smoothly inside.

'Good on them' - Patients at Tauranga Hospital back nurses as hundreds there strike

1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital today, not one seems disgruntled with the strike.


Government announces summit to reform criminal justice, avoid slide into 'American-style' system

The Criminal Justice Summit, will be launched by the Prime Minister in August.