Australian bowler left needing medical attention after being struck by Martin Guptill drive

Australia pace bowler Joe Mennie has become the first player in the English County Championship to be subbed out of a game with concussion after being struck on the side of the head by the ball.

Australian bowler Joe Mennie was struck by Martin Guptill

Australian bowler Joe Mennie was struck by Martin Guptill

Source: Twitter/Chris Keeble

The 29-year-old South Australian, who is playing for Lancashire was hit on the right side of his head during his follow through by New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill, who is playing for Worcester.

Mennie reportedly deflected the ball towards his temple and was momentarily laid motionless.

He was able to walk off the round unassisted after receiving medical attention during a lengthy delay.

Lancashire assistant coach Mark Chilton said Mennie is yet to be diagnosed with concussion, but was able to be replaced by Danny Lamb under new rules for the 2018 English season.

It follows a similar incident in January last year when Mennie was struck in the head in the Gabba nets.

The knock resulted in a fractured skull and minor brain bleeding but he was able to return for South Australia's final two matches of the 2016-17 Shield season.

