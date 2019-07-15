TODAY |

Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'

AAP
A leading Australian bookmaker is refunding punters who backed New Zealand to win the Cricket World Cup final, describing the method used to determine England as winners an "absolute disgrace".

Sportsbet said it had refunded 11,458 people a total of $426,223 after they supported New Zealand to win the final head-to head, or to win the tournament outright.

England were crowned champions on a little-known boundary countback rule after the dramatic match was tied through 50 overs and then again after a super over.

1 NEWS Sports reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes with devastated NZ fans after their defeat by England in the Wold Cup final Source: 1 NEWS

Communications manager Rich Hummerston said it wouldn't be just for Sportbet to take money from customers that had backed a New Zealand side who effectively didn't lose the game.

"Let's not beat around the bush, for a World Cup to be decided in that manner is an absolute disgrace, and the punters shouldn't have to pay for the ineptness of the ICC,'' Hummerston said.

The TAB are not refunding the bet.

Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Martin Guptill is consoled by teammates and opponents. Source: Photosport
