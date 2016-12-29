 

Australian batsmen take firm control of Boxing Day Test

Australia have continued their freewheeling scoring on day four of the Boxing Day Test, racing to 3-350 midway through the first session.

Under pressure for a big score, Warner made 144 runs in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

Captain Steve Smith is 33 not out and Peter Handscomb is unbeaten on 44, with the hosts closing in on Pakistan's 9 (dec)-443 first-innings total.

Usman Khawaja earlier fell agonisingly close to his sixth Test century, dismissed on 97 by Wahab Riaz early today.

Khawaja had looked primed to make his second Boxing Day Test ton in as many years but Wahab's outswinging delivery found his edge and carried through to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed in the fifth over.

But the inconsistency of Pakistan's bowling attack was laid bare when Smith and Handscomb scored 15 off Wahab's next over.

The left-arm quick's ability to generate swing has made him extremely dangerous at times but his habit of overstepping has caused him to rack up 11 no-balls in the innings.

Khawaja had combined with David Warner for a 198-run stand on Wednesday before Warner was dismissed by Wahab for 144.

Mohammad Amir (0-52) has been Pakistan's most consistent bowler but has not looked quite as threatening as Wahab, who has 2-104.

The weather bureau has forecast a 95 per cent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm in Melbourne this afternoon but the bad weather has held off for the time being.

Rain had caused delays on each of the first three days, with any further interruptions likely to boost the chances of a draw.

