Australian batsmen playing for spots as Smith, Warner bans wind down

AAP
Cricket

The clock is ticking as Australia's incumbent batsmen seek to prove they should not be axed when Steve Smith and David Warner return for the World Cup.

Smith and Warner, now in the final month of their year-long bans, will be named in Australia's 15-man World Cup squad if fit.

It will come at the expense of two members of the current ODI squad in the midst of a five-match series against India.

Coach Justin Langer has made it clear he will be patient amid captain Aaron Finch's form slump, while Shaun Marsh is seemingly a lock given his strong recent form in the 50-over format.

If Finch and Marsh are included in the World Cup squad it will leave Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Turner pitted against each other at the selection table.

Khawaja, who opened and top-scored with 50 in Australia's series-opening loss in Hyderabad, insists that scenario hasn't created any sort of complicated dynamic between teammates.

"Not at all. They (Smith and Warner) are world-class players and they've been amazing for the one-day team for Australia, for a long time," Khawaja said.

"I'm sure when they do come back they'll be welcomed with open arms.

"I'm not looking at my World Cup chances ... I worked really hard to get back into the one-day team and I'm just enjoying the ride.

"I felt I went alright (in the first ODI). It would have been nice to score more but hopefully there will be more opportunities."

Marsh, a late arrival in India following the birth of his second child, is pushing to return from a hamstring injury in the second ODI.

"SOS is a great player," Khawaja said.

"He's been in terrific form, so I'd love to see him back out there. He's just had a little baby girl too, so I'm sure he's flying high.

"If he is back that only strengthens our batting order."

Smith and Warner were both part of Australia's victorious 2015 World Cup squad while they've scored a combined 7,774 runs from a total of 214 ODIs.

The duo's bans expire on March 29, leaving them free to play two one-dayers against Pakistan later this month.

The former captain and vice-captain are instead set to return from elbow surgery in the Indian Premier League, meaning their reintegration will come in Brisbane during a World Cup training camp in May.

Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith at the end of the match.
Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith. Source: Photosport
Cricket
