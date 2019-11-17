Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind

Controversy threatened to overshadow Queensland's Sheffield Shield victory over Victoria in Australia's domestic first-class competition, batsman Chris Tremain refusing to walk after knicking behind.

With Victoria down to their final pair, Queensland were adamant they had won the game when Tremain was caught at second slip off the bowling of debutant Blake Edwards with seven overs left in the final day in Melbourne.

Justice would prevail for Queensland though, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson trapping Jon Holland LBW with just seven balls to spare, the Bulls taking a 60-run victory.

"Thankfully, we were probably on the receiving end of a few of those decisions in a good way," said Queensland captain Jimmy Peirson afterwards.

"Umpires are human, there are mistakes, but there were quite a few in this game.