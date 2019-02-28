Australia win T20 series against India after stellar innings from Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has powered Australia to their first limited-overs series win in over a year, overwhelming India with an unbeaten freewheeling Twenty20 century in Bangalore.



Maxwell, having also top-scored in the tour opener at Vizag, continued his hot form with an astonishing array of sweetly-timed sixes, funky footwork, textbook boundaries and switch-hits.



It was going to take something special to top Virat Kohli's masterful unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, which had piloted India to an imposing total of 4-190.



Maxwell duly delivered.



The innovative batsman finished 113 not out from 55 deliveries, smacking nine sixes and seven fours as his team wrapped up a seven-wicket win in 19.4 overs.



On current form it's not a question of whether the Victorian will be in Australia's World Cup squad, as he self-effacingly pondered earlier this week, but where he will bat in the order.



Maxwell strode to the crease at 2-22 following yet another cheap dismissal from Aaron Finch, who has now played 19 consecutive white-ball innings for his country without reaching 50.



The right-hander put on a 73-run stand with D'Arcy Short, who also backed up his promising performance in the first T20 with a 40, then sealed the deal alongside Peter Handscomb to make all sorts of history.



Maxwell became the first Australian to register three international T20 centuries, reaching three figures in the penultimate over but holding off on celebrations until victory was assured.



Kohli's superb innings left the tourists with a required run-rate of 9.5 from the outset, underlining just how incredible Maxwell's man-of-the-match effort was in Australia's fourth-highest successful T20 chase.



The result, coming after Pat Cummins' last-ball heroics in Vizag, meant Australia won their first T20 series over India.



It was also Australia's first limited-overs series triumph since February 21 last year, when caretaker captain David Warner celebrated a T20 tri-series title in Auckland.



The two teams now meet in a five-match ODI series, which starts in Hyderabad on Saturday and will ultimately hold more pointers regarding their World Cup plans and prospects.



Kohli, having recently led India to their maiden Test series win in Australia but also T20 and ODI series wins on the same tour, starred with the bat yet again.



Kohli exhibited trademark composure during a collapse of 3-13 then lashed out with the sort of incredible timing that has been a hallmark of his productive career.

