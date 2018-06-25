 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Australia whitewashed 5-0 by England in ODI series

share

Source:

AAP

Australia have slumped to a one-wicket defeat in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford with England wrapping up a 5-0 series whitewash.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Justin Langer of Australia after England won the fifth Royal London One-Day International match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on June 24, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)

Australia coach Justin Langer after his team were swept in the one-day series.

Source: Getty

Defending a paltry 205, the tourists threatened to pull off an unexpected win with a gutsy bowling display as England struggled to reel in the target.

But they were unable to contain England vice-captain Jos Buttler, who came to crease with his side 4-27, crafted an unbeaten century and got them home with nine balls to spare.

The win secured England's first-ever clean sweep against their old rivals in any format.

Their reply started far earlier than most expected in sun-drenched Manchester after Australia's dismal total.

But the world's No.1 ranked ODI team also struggled early, with opener Jason Roy bowled by spinner Ashton Agar for one.

Billy Stanlake (3-35) ripped through the top order, removing Jonny Bairstow (12) and Joe Root (1) in the same over and skipper Eoin Morgan (0) in the next.

And when Alex Hales was caught by Tim Paine off Kane Richardson (3-51) for 20, England were 5-66.

Marcus Stoinis dismissed Moeen Ali for 16 before Richardson dispatched debutant Sam Curran (15) and Liam Plunkett (0) in successive balls to leave them 8-114.

With Adil Rashid (20) brilliantly caught by Stanlake off Stoinis in the 45th over, the score was suddenly 9-195 and the game heading Australia's way.

But last man Jake Ball stood firm in support as Buttler (110 not out) eventually smashed Stoinis for a boundary to seal victory.

"We've certainly been taught a lesson by a world-class outfit," admitted Paine.

"We had them under pressure. Jos( Buttler) and (Adil) Rashid played really well but we just didn't get enough balls in the right area.

"With bat, ball and in the field during this series, we've just folded a little bit."

Earlier, Australia clicked into almost T20 mode with Aaron Finch and Travis Head roaring past 50 after 4.5 overs.

But Morgan brought on lethal spinner Ali, who bagged two wickets in a superb first over.

Finch was clean bowled trying to hit against the line for 22 and then Stoinis was caught sweeping to Jake Ball at short fine leg.

Travis Head (56) was next to go, chipping speedster Liam Plunkett to Morgan at midwicket.

Shaun Marsh (8), prodded forward to Ali to be stumped by Buttler and the carnage continued with Buttler dashing from behind the stumps to run out Paine on the pirouette with a direct hit.

Alex Carey gave Australia hope but he became Sam Curran's first ODI victim, caught behind by Buttler for 44 and the youngster struck again two balls later to send Agar packing.

"We haven't been able to put together a full game at any stage and I think it''s shown throughout the whole series," Paine said.

"Every time England's good players have put us under pressure, whether that's with the bat or the ball, we've stumbled a little bit and that's probably what's happened again today.

"Certainly we''ve got some talent in this squad and while it's been a bitterly disappointing series there is, I suppose, a bit of light at the end of the tunnel."

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Colombia turned on the style in the second half to beat Poland 3-0.

Colombia eliminate woeful Poland from World Cup, keep hopes of progressing to next round alive

00:15
2
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

04:18
3
The All Blacks coach said World Rugby needs to take action after controversial calls went against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Watch: 'It's just ridiculous' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fires shots at World Rugby's leadership

00:12
4
The England captain scored a hat-trick as England routed Panama 6-1, the country’s largest-ever margin at a World Cup.

Watch: Harry Kane completes hat-trick with 'one of the luckiest goals of his career' as England humiliates Panama in six-goal romp

00:30
5
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.

00:15
Colombia turned on the style in the second half to beat Poland 3-0.

Colombia eliminate woeful Poland from World Cup, keep hopes of progressing to next round alive

South Americans turned on the style in the second half after slow start.

00:30
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

The Blues defeated the Maroons 18-14 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney after a thrilling battle that went right down to the wire.

00:15
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

How did Crystal Collins get it so wrong?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 