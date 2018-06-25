Australia whitewashed 5-0 by England in ODI series

Australia have slumped to a one-wicket defeat in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford with England wrapping up a 5-0 series whitewash.

Australia coach Justin Langer after his team were swept in the one-day series. Source: Getty

Defending a paltry 205, the tourists threatened to pull off an unexpected win with a gutsy bowling display as England struggled to reel in the target.

But they were unable to contain England vice-captain Jos Buttler, who came to crease with his side 4-27, crafted an unbeaten century and got them home with nine balls to spare.

The win secured England's first-ever clean sweep against their old rivals in any format.

Their reply started far earlier than most expected in sun-drenched Manchester after Australia's dismal total.

But the world's No.1 ranked ODI team also struggled early, with opener Jason Roy bowled by spinner Ashton Agar for one.

Billy Stanlake (3-35) ripped through the top order, removing Jonny Bairstow (12) and Joe Root (1) in the same over and skipper Eoin Morgan (0) in the next.

And when Alex Hales was caught by Tim Paine off Kane Richardson (3-51) for 20, England were 5-66.

Marcus Stoinis dismissed Moeen Ali for 16 before Richardson dispatched debutant Sam Curran (15) and Liam Plunkett (0) in successive balls to leave them 8-114.

With Adil Rashid (20) brilliantly caught by Stanlake off Stoinis in the 45th over, the score was suddenly 9-195 and the game heading Australia's way.

But last man Jake Ball stood firm in support as Buttler (110 not out) eventually smashed Stoinis for a boundary to seal victory.

"We've certainly been taught a lesson by a world-class outfit," admitted Paine.

"We had them under pressure. Jos( Buttler) and (Adil) Rashid played really well but we just didn't get enough balls in the right area.

"With bat, ball and in the field during this series, we've just folded a little bit."

Earlier, Australia clicked into almost T20 mode with Aaron Finch and Travis Head roaring past 50 after 4.5 overs.

But Morgan brought on lethal spinner Ali, who bagged two wickets in a superb first over.

Finch was clean bowled trying to hit against the line for 22 and then Stoinis was caught sweeping to Jake Ball at short fine leg.

Travis Head (56) was next to go, chipping speedster Liam Plunkett to Morgan at midwicket.

Shaun Marsh (8), prodded forward to Ali to be stumped by Buttler and the carnage continued with Buttler dashing from behind the stumps to run out Paine on the pirouette with a direct hit.

Alex Carey gave Australia hope but he became Sam Curran's first ODI victim, caught behind by Buttler for 44 and the youngster struck again two balls later to send Agar packing.

"We haven't been able to put together a full game at any stage and I think it''s shown throughout the whole series," Paine said.

"Every time England's good players have put us under pressure, whether that's with the bat or the ball, we've stumbled a little bit and that's probably what's happened again today.