Australia take the lead in Ashes finale thanks to Usman Khawaja's marathon knock

Steve Smith missed out on a record-equalling ton but Usman Khawaja has gone big on day three of the Ashes series finale, putting Australia in the box seat for a major first-innings lead at the SCG.

The hosts went to lunch on day three 69 runs behind England, with seven wickets in hand.
Source: SKY

Khawaja's unbeaten knock of 166 powered Australia to 3-365 at tea, putting them in front by 19 runs.

Shaun Marsh, having successfully reviewed a caught-behind dismissal on 22, is unbeaten on 54 and also looking comfortable at the crease.

Debutant legspinner Mason Crane had his moments, especially during a dramatic final over of the morning session in which he was denied a maiden wicket because replays revealed a no-ball.

But the tourists have struggled to break partnerships.

Khawaja and Smith put on 188 for the third wicket, eight runs short of an Australian Test record at the venue.

Khawaja and Marsh's unbeaten stand is already worth 91 runs.

England skipper Joe Root, who has delivered seven overs of his part-time offspin, thought he had Marsh out after lunch but replays revealed a clear gap between bat and ball.

Most of the sold-out Sydney crowd came with high hopes of seeing Smith score his fourth century of the series, a feat that only one Australian has achieved in an Ashes: Don Bradman.

The skipper fell 17 runs short of three figures, with Moeen Ali claiming a low catch off his own bowling to dismiss the world's best batsman.

Crane then twice went close to dismissing Khawaja for 132 in the final over of Saturday's morning session.

The scrambling legspinner almost held onto a return catch, while Root reviewed a confident lbw shout.

Ball-tracking technology suggested Khawaja was out but the third umpire ruled Crane overstepped.

Crane and Stuart Broad both argued the point with on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena, even as players walked off for the meal break, but it proved fruitless.

Khawaja's first Ashes century came seven years after he debuted at the same venue against the same opposition, putting to bed speculation he could be left out of the Test squad for an upcoming tour of South Africa.

