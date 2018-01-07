Australia strike twice after setting colossal lead against England

Australia have declared with a 303-run lead then struck twice with the ball, strengthening their bid for a 4-0 Ashes series win after forcing England to toil in sapping 41.1C heat at the SCG.



Shaun Marsh and Mitch Marsh celebrated emotional centuries on day four of the fifth Test, powering their side to 7-649 when Steve Smith called his teammates in during the post-lunch session.



Having baked in the field for some 193 overs, the longest Ashes innings from either side since 1993, England lost both openers while slipping to 2-25 at tea.



Mark Stoneman unsuccessfully reviewed his lbw dismissal, having misread a full Mitchell Starc delivery before getting off the mark.



Alastair Cook passed the 12,000 Test run milestone after being dropped on five by Shaun Marsh at first slip.



The damage was minimal, with Cook undone on 10 by a beautiful delivery from Nathan Lyon that turned sharply and hit the top of off stump.



Joe Root and James Vince survived the ensuing 6.1 overs in the session but the tourists trail by 278 runs and have a long way to go if they're to make Australia bat again.



Earlier, Shaun Marsh was run out for 156 following a mix-up with Tim Paine after lunch.



Mitch Marsh was bowled by childhood friend Tom Curran for a well-made 101, having shared a 169-run partnership with his older brother.



England have endured plenty of taxing sessions this summer but none compare to the punishment they copped during Sydney's heatwave.



Australia haven't batted for so long in a Test dig since 1997, when Steve Waugh and Greg Blewett helped the tourists frustrate South Africa for 193.4 overs in Johannesburg.



England have now delivered more than 1000 overs this series, while Jimmy Anderson has bowled 223.3 overs in the series.

